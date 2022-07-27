Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 3,779 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 365,162 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8 %

Broadcom stock traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $520.44. 27,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.