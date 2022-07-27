BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $715.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 107.29% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 22.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 74,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 74.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.