BOMB One Day Trading Volume Tops $129,405.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $193,823.71 and $129,405.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,862.31 or 1.00026110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044775 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004336 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,402 coins and its circulating supply is 890,614 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

