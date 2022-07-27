Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,426.65 or 0.99991994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003764 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00127873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

