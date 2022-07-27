Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $54.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,850.53. 3,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,220. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,965.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,170.90.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

