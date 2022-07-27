Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.48-7.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.85.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.35. 17,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,841. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

