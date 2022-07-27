Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.66-12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 83.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

