Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $77.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. 64,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,705. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.90. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

