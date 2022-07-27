Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.36-$1.40 EPS.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.08%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 40,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

