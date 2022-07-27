BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.88. 7,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 698,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,454,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

