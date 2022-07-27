Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

BRLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,536,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,996,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 219,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

