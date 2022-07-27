Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Broadcom stock traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.32. 14,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,873. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

