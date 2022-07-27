Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.5%.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 387,665 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 90.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

