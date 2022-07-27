Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,440. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.