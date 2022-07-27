Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$50.53

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a market cap of C$26.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.22.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. In the last three months, insiders acquired 235 shares of company stock valued at $10,475 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

