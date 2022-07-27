Brokers Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.01 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.95.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

