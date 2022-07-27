Brokers Offer Predictions for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SARTF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $397.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.21.

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.