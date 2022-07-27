Brokers Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

