Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after buying an additional 2,108,640 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 3,087,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,910,000 after buying an additional 729,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,601,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.94. 15,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

