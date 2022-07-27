Brown University Purchases Shares of 113,200 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Brown University acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,542,000. Tenable comprises 1.6% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown University owned 0.10% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,986. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

