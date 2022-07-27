Bryan Everard Smith Sells 1,079 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,287. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.25. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq shares are going to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,527,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

