Bunicorn Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market cap of $84,160.03 and $42,255.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016494 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001781 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031892 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
