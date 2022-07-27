Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) shares fell 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 137,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 89,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 14.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$85.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.70.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
