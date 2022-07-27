Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

