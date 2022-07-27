Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $30,922.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00715107 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

