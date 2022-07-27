Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 11,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cadence Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at $2,184,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cadence Bank by 25.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.