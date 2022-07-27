Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,084,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after acquiring an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9,457.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 143,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,673 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 939,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

