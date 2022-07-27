Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CFW opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.92. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$174.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Calfrac Well Services

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFW shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

