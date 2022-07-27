California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Broadcom worth $519,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,460,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,873. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.59. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.