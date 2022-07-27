California Public Employees Retirement System Has $581.10 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,411,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 785,238 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $581,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Price Performance

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 294,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,691,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

