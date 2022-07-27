California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,095,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,698 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $490,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.52. 18,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

