California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 444,477 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 444,477 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Oracle worth $781,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $199.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.