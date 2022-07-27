Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $2.95. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 35,655 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

