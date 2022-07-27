Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

