Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

