Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $65.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Trading Up 13.7 %

CALX stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 475,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 264,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Calix by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.