Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$217.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.05 million. Calix also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

CALX stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.70.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after buying an additional 67,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

