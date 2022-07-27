Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.24 EPS.

Calix Trading Up 13.7 %

CALX stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Calix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

