Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 5.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.53. 8,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,040,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

