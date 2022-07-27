Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 6.8%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 15,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,893,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $757.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

