Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 91354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$159.02 million and a P/E ratio of -18.55.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.