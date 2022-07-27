Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of CC$6.83-CC$7.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.76.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, reaching $121.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,321. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.99. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.12 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $225,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $272,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

