Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.52. 43,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,321. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

