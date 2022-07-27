Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.54

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.54 and traded as low as C$64.70. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$66.12, with a volume of 4,578,078 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$73.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.95 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 10.1000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.80, for a total transaction of C$403,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,774,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,340,348.58. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total transaction of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,984.08. Insiders have sold 220,332 shares of company stock worth $18,124,781 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

