Canadian Utilities (CU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th.

Canadian Utilities last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$40.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.78 billion and a PE ratio of 26.14. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$33.86 and a 12-month high of C$40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27.

In other news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,868.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.

CU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

