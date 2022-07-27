Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.