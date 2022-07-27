Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

