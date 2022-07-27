Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Capital Bancorp has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

CBNK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $341.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.