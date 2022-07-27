CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
CareCloud Price Performance
MTBCP opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $30.45.
CareCloud Company Profile
