CargoX (CXO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,830.00

CargoX (CXO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, CargoX has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $16.22 million and approximately $61,830.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,450.78 or 0.99999627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

