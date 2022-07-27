Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $194,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

CSL stock opened at $269.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.28.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

